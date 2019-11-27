The Port of Durban Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Transnet National Ports Authority had to be ferried to work on Wednesday morning due to massive traffic backlogs at the container terminals. According to Corporate Affairs manager, Ayanda Somagaca, they are addressing the serious traffic congestion at the Bayhead Precinct of the Port of Durban which began on Tuesday.

Somagaca said they had arranged the urgent deployment of the SAPS and Metro Police and terminal operators to assist in alleviating the traffic backlog.

"A significant number of employees working across the terminals and depots in the Bayhead and Island View Precincts reported being unable to access their work stations on time for duty. This has led to delays in landside operations which are now having a knock-on effect on waterside operations. In order to overcome this challenge and minimise the impact on operations, TNPA has deployed its waterside craft to ferry employees from the Point Precinct to the Bayhead and Island View Precincts," Somagaca said.

She said TNPA has activated its Business Continuity Plan and will keep shipping clients and terminal operators updated regularly around efforts to normalise operations.