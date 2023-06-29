Transnet hosts procurement master-class for youth-owned businesses

Durban – Transnet hosted a procurement master-class on Wednesday for KwaZulu-Natal’s youth-owned small, micro, medium enterprises (SMME)s in the Port of Durban.
Durban Port manager Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana said this initiative forms part of the Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) annual youth month commemoration under the theme “accelerating collaborations and opportunities to improve the lives of the youth.”
“The session was aimed at creating a platform for TNPA and guest speakers from Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), iThala Development Finance Corporation, and Bizfarm to expand on the challenges in the procurement value chain system and provide working solutions to mitigate these challenges.”
She said that key discussion points also included service offerings from the guest speakers, access to finance and funding opportunities for youth entrepreneurs, business support and incubation opportunities.
“Transnet’s procurement policies and procedures were also discussed. This initiative is one of many Socio-Economic Development (SED) initiatives that the Port of Durban is embarking on. Our SED strategy seeks to address social inequality through community development and enable transformation in the maritime industry.”
Dweba-Kwetana said that youth-owned businesses are the future of South Africa, and Transnet is resolute in its efforts to support these catalysts of change.
“The interactive session ended with an Elevator Pitching Competition where randomly selected delegates gave two-minute elevator pitches to the business incubation prize sponsor, BizFarm. The winning pitch received a 3-month ‘Grow Your Business’ incubation package valued at R30000, aligned to the marine/ automotive sector.”