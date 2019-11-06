Transnet launches campaign aimed at rooting out job scams









Durban - Transnet Port Terminal (TPT) this week launched their countrywide #PhansiNgotsotsi [#AwayWithCriminals] campaign in a move to root out corruption. The launch will run for the rest of the week and continue to areas in Richards Bay, Port Elizabeth, East London and round up in Cape Town and Saldanha. Pamela Yoyo, TPT Talent and Recruitment Head, said job scams are on the rise with victims paying up to R25 000 in the hope they will get a permanent job at Transnet. “Criminals will soon take advantage of December bonuses through promises of jobs to unsuspecting members of the public and through this campaign, we are requesting people to please be on the lookout for criminals posing as Transnet recruiters,” she said. She added that the company’s anonymous tip-offs line averaged about 30 calls a month from victims desperate to get their money back from criminals who had vanished and at this time, it is often too late and the information required by investigators to help them is often not available or outdated.

“There are three major things to help spot a scammer promising Transnet jobs. The first one is that all our email addresses end with a dot net ([email protected]). Secondly, recruiters do not share cellphone numbers and lastly, under no circumstances will Transnet ever ask for money for interviews, medicals or even uniform from potential candidates,” she said.

Social media platforms, which people then share by word of mouth, are the main sources perpetuating this crime, with adverts showing a company logo advertising mainly contractor or general worker jobs. Through the cellphone numbers provided, members of the public are lured to contact the criminals where they are then requested to pay money via mobile transfer facilities and instant cash methods so they cannot be traceable.

Due to the general nature of companies sharing their information on websites for customer convenience, criminals take advantage of this and set-up meetings at legitimate addresses only to cancel or postpone – moments before the scheduled time.

"Criminals are smart. The more information you share, the more they customise their requirements to make you pay. If you say you have no matric, they will say it is all right – there is a way around it. If you say you do not have R5000 cash, they will say it is all right, just pay R1000 for now and we will discuss the rest later. Criminal record, no problem. They always have a solution to accommodate you but, against payment," she said.

Although taking place all over South Africa, this crime is most extensive in Richards Bay, Durban, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town and often committed by people that have no direct relations with the company. A task team of forensic investigators and special dedicated police resources are prioritising the matter at Transnet Port Terminals with activations taking place across the country at main roads, train stations and taxi ranks for victims to come forward.

Members of the public are urged to use the anonymous tip offs line 0800 003 056 especially when they see a friend or family member fall for the scam. Providing details like cellphone numbers and names of the criminal, receipts and proofs of payment as well as date and venue of arranged meetings will go a long way in helping with the arrest criminals.

The Mercury