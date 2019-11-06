Durban - Transnet Port Terminal (TPT) this week launched their countrywide #PhansiNgotsotsi [#AwayWithCriminals] campaign in a move to root out corruption.
The launch will run for the rest of the week and continue to areas in Richards Bay, Port Elizabeth, East London and round up in Cape Town and Saldanha.
Pamela Yoyo, TPT Talent and Recruitment Head, said job scams are on the rise with victims paying up to R25 000 in the hope they will get a permanent job at Transnet.
“Criminals will soon take advantage of December bonuses through promises of jobs to unsuspecting members of the public and through this campaign, we are requesting people to please be on the lookout for criminals posing as Transnet recruiters,” she said.
She added that the company’s anonymous tip-offs line averaged about 30 calls a month from victims desperate to get their money back from criminals who had vanished and at this time, it is often too late and the information required by investigators to help them is often not available or outdated.