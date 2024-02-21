Transnet launches Rapid 100 programme to boost technical capacity

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) said on Wednesday that, in partnership with the University of Pretoria (UP), it has launched the Rapid 100 programme.

The programme is an outcomes-based initiative that upskills employees across all levels in order to improve the company’s operational performance in 100 days. TPT General Manager of Engineering, Capital Projects and Operations Technology Jaco van der Westhuizen said that front-line teams in operations are directly affected by the challenges, and they know what they are. “Equally, they also know how to fix them. As such, the initiative empowers teams to determine the outcomes, whereby managers support plans and unlock or pull resources that the team requires to execute a task.”

Van der Westhuizen added that the Durban Container Terminals Pier 1 and 2 have been selected as pilot sites. “For the first wave of the 100 days starting this week, a combination of millwrights, operators, buyers, planners, electricians, supervisors and mechanics will drive the first seven projects.” Van der Westhuizen said that their duties on the Rapid 100 programme are already in line with their day-to-day work. “Durban-based facilitators have been trained during the first wave in order to facilitate the second wave as the process rolls out to other terminals.

“The overall focus is on improving the reliability and availability of operational equipment, ensuring the availability of spares and increasing crane moves per hour.” Van der Westhuizen added that it is the Rapid 100 methodology that guides the process from day 1 to 100. “We are creating internal capacity by upskilling employees and giving them ownership as people capable of finding solutions to our current challenges – and the results will bring our customers’ confidence back.”

Van der Westhuizen said that updates will be reported every 30 days. “A memorandum of understanding between TPT and UP will see the company increase its performance across key performance indicators that will enhance efficiency, with progress reported at 30-day intervals,” he added. UP has further contracted capacity building companies, World of Impact and Engconomics, as facilitators in this first phase of the initiative, Van der Westhuizen said.