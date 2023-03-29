Transnet Pipelines celebrates first jet fuel delivery from Durban to OR Tambo International Airport

Durban -Transnet Pipelines announced on Tuesday that for the first time since the commissioning of the 24-inch Multi-Product Pipeline(MPP), jet fuel was successfully delivered from Durban to OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA). Michelle Phillips, the chief executive officer of Transnet Pipelines, said she was pleased that it had been done in collaboration with its customers.

“This additional measure to ensure security of jet fuel supply follows the successful commissioning of the accumulator tanks at Jameson Park in Gauteng to receive the product, and the repurposing of an existing line between Alrode and the airport.” Phillips said the jet fuel arrived at the airport on specification, going entirely through the Transnet pipeline system. “Last year, during the floods, jet fuel was transported in the 24-inch MPP to ORTIA via Natref (the oil refinery in Sasolburg). This is the first time Transnet has delivered jet fuel from the coast going entirely through the Transnet pipeline system.”

Phillips said the alternative route would be used while Natref has a planned maintenance shutdown, and to supplement the normal supply from Natref to Transnet clients. “The successful delivery demonstrates Transnet Pipelines’ capabilities as a reliable pipeline solution for the supply of jet fuel from the coast to ORTIA.” Philips added that Transnet Pipelines was grateful to all the role-players.