Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Transnet Pipelines hails sentencing of thief who stole 40 000 litres of fuel in Free State from the conduit

Transnet welcomes the sentencing of a perpetrator arrested for tampering with the petroleum pipeline and theft of 40 000 litres of diesel.

Transnet pipelines welcomes the conviction of fuel theft perpetrator. l FILE/SUPPLIED

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban – Transnet has welcomed the sentencing of a perpetrator arrested for tampering with the petroleum pipeline and theft of 40 000 litres of diesel at the Vrede Regional Court on Tuesday.

Transnet Pipelines chief executive, Michelle Phillips, said that the conviction brings the total number of convictions to 16.

“Transnet extends its appreciation to all the teams that worked on the case and achieved another conviction in this fight. His sentencing to five years imprisonment sends a strong message to other perpetrators that tampering with essential infrastructure is a serious offence which will be dealt with accordingly.”

Phillips added that since 2019, Transnet Pipelines infrastructure has been targeted for fuel theft.

“Transnet has collaborated with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), National Crime Intelligence and SAPS to deal with this challenge. To date, 251 suspects have been arrested.

More on this

“This (latest) successful conviction is an indication that intelligence and surveillance task teams dedicated to fighting this crime are paying off, and that the collaboration with various role players are yielding positive results.”

Transnet urged all petroleum retailers and members of the public to refrain from buying fuel from unregistered traders.

“This will curb the demand for illegal petroleum products. Transnet also calls on all its stakeholders to join in the fight against petroleum theft by reporting any suspicious vehicles, tankers or activity near the company’s infrastructure by calling the TPL toll free number 0800 203 843, or report the matter to the nearest police station.”

Related Topics:

TransnetCrime and courtsTheftFuel

Share