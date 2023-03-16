Transnet Pipelines hails sentencing of thief who stole 40 000 litres of fuel in Free State from the conduit

Durban – Transnet has welcomed the sentencing of a perpetrator arrested for tampering with the petroleum pipeline and theft of 40 000 litres of diesel at the Vrede Regional Court on Tuesday. Transnet Pipelines chief executive, Michelle Phillips, said that the conviction brings the total number of convictions to 16.

“Transnet extends its appreciation to all the teams that worked on the case and achieved another conviction in this fight. His sentencing to five years imprisonment sends a strong message to other perpetrators that tampering with essential infrastructure is a serious offence which will be dealt with accordingly.” Phillips added that since 2019, Transnet Pipelines infrastructure has been targeted for fuel theft. “Transnet has collaborated with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), National Crime Intelligence and SAPS to deal with this challenge. To date, 251 suspects have been arrested.