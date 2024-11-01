Transnet reports progress at Durban Container Terminals

Transnet said meaningful progress has been made to make the Durban Container Terminals function at optimum levels and reduce the container backlog that plagued the Durban harbour last year. In a presentation by Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) on the terminals' half-year performance in Durban yesterday, the government parastatal also revealed that progress had been made in addressing vessels at anchorage and the handling of container and truck turnaround time at the terminals.

However, industry players that spoke to The Mercury yesterday said while the improvements were welcomed, some of the projections made by Transnet don’t appear to be realistic. Transnet acknowledged that Durban is an economic hub for the Port of Durban and any progress was important following the vessel and container backlog last year. Earle Peters, managing executive for Durban Terminals at TPT, said the terminals were in a better position compared to the same time last year.

“We are grateful for our leadership and government. Last year in November we were sitting at 19 vessels at anchorage at Durban Container Terminals (DCT) Pier 2 at the height of the crisis. Through measures we have implemented we plan to have 2 vessels at anchorage by the end of November 2024 depending on weather conditions.” Peters said they were also reducing vessels at anchorage at Durban Container Terminals (DCT) Pier 1. “During the crisis period we had 5 vessels at anchorage, we plan to reduce the vessels to 2 by November 30, 2024. At DCT Pier 2 in November 2023 we reached a low point of 2 603 containers being moved, due to current intervention we plan to improve the movement of containers to 4 000 containers by March 2025. At DCT Pier 1 we moved 1 771 containers in November 2023 and as of 1 March 2024 we have increased it to 2 000 containers.”

Peters added that they have also been working hard to improve Truck Turnaround Time (TTT) at the terminals. “We have made significant strides in reducing the truck turnaround time at DCT Pier 2 with a low of 246 minutes in July and plan to reach a target of 65 minutes by March 2025 and at DCT Pier 1 in November 2023 we were at TTT of 227 minutes, we plan to reduce TTT to 65 minutes by March 2025.” Peters said they were also planning to bring in new equipment to improve efficiency at the DCT. “At DCT Pier 2 we have procured 20 Kone straddle carriers with delivery expected to start in December 2024. Both container terminals will also have Reach stackers and new haulers.” Peters added that they are also working to reduce marine service delays. “We have seven new tugboats with five at the Port of Durban. Vhutshilo has been operating since September, Sepelong and Selemo have been in operation since October and Lewatla and Mokgwapha will be in operation in November. We also have 12 maintenance contracts that will be awarded by November 2024.”

Malcolm Hartwell, Norton Rose Fulbright director and master mariner, said if Transnet’s projections are achieved, they will be welcomed by the industry, port users and the economy. “We assume that all of their claims about delivery of new equipment and extension of marine services are correct, but some of their projections appear unrealistic”. Hartwell added that anecdotal evidence suggested that it will be impossible to double the number of trucks and trains entering and leaving the port at present.

“Part of the proposed increase is to reduce truck waiting time from over four hours to approximately an hour. No doubt members of the road freight industry would welcome such an improvement, but it does seem not to be feasible. They also propose reducing marine service delays from over three hours to 30 minutes which again, appears to be an extremely ambitious target, even if they introduce a 24 hour helicopter service and restore all tugs to operational condition.” Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said transporters who interact daily with the Durban Container Terminal have noted that Transnet does not portray a true reflection of the daily challenges faced by road freight transporters. “The booking system does not consider the staging time at the Check Facility of the Terminal.”