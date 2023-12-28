Transnet welcomes energy efficient vessel to Durban

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said that they welcomed Ocean Network Express’s (ONE) brand-new magenta vessel, Reassurance, on her maiden voyage to the Port of Durban on Sunday.

Their new magenta fleet boasts a dual system in the main engines with a capability to select one from the two output ranges (high/low) and enabling flexible operations that enhance fuel efficiency.

Dweba-Kwetana added that this design not only optimises performance but contributes to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions. “Reassurance docked at the Durban Container Terminal’s Pier 1, with a nominal capacity of 7 124 TEUs. Reassurance has been kitted out in ONE’s new corporate colour, Magenta, which symbolises their deliberate commitment to approaching things differently and exploring the newness in the market.”

Dweba-Kwetana added that later in 2024, ONE’s Readiness and Reassurance vessels will be replaced by three (3) new builds of similar specification. “They will have an even larger reefer intake, specifically designed for the Europe- South Africa trade. We are thrilled to receive Reassurance on her maiden voyage to Durban from Shanghai, China. We are especially encouraged by ONE’s commitment to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, which is in line with the Port of Durban’s vision of becoming a world-class port system while minimising the impact on the climate and nature.”