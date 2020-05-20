Transnet’s Phelophepa train arrives to fight coronavirus

The health-care train was launched in Phoenix on Tuesday by Premier Sihle Zikalala, health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

Donated by Transnet, the 440m-long train, with 19 coaches, is to spend the next two weeks in five districts in the province, starting with eThekwini and iLembe.

It will then travel to the King Cetshwayo District before going to Zululand, Ugu, Pietermaritzburg and uMgungundlovu.

EThekwini municipal clinic staff and SANDF medical staff are to man the train. “The mobile clinic will offer assistance with all illnesses, not only Covid-19. As we prepare for the different levels of lockdown, the services we provide must reflect that,” said Simelane-Zulu.

Transnet’s acting train manager, Dr Mathapelo Mashaphu, said the train incorporated five clinics: psychology, general health, dental, eye care, and a pharmacy.

She said the train travelled across the country, rendering primary health-care services to the needy, and under- resourced communities burdened with disease.

Mashaphu said they had been mandated to come to KZN to assist in flattening the curve of the virus.

She said screening would be done with the help of nurses and medical personnel from the SANDF.

People from Phoenix and surrounding areas wasted no time in utilising the train’s facilities.

Margaret Masinda, 68, said that she had not been feeling well, but did not go to the local clinic because it was far from where she lived.

“Some of us are very old and we cannot travel to distant health-care facilities. Such initiatives should be made permanent to help some sick elderly people and those who don’t have money to travel,” said Masinda.

Zikalala encouraged co-operation between the government structures and entities to assist the communities they were based in.

Zikalala thanked Transnet for its donation, saying: “We should not work in silos. Any MEC who goes to the district must work with that municipality. Any entity of government must also work with the province or district,” the premier said.

Meanwhile, 28 Cuban medical doctors arrived in KZN this week to work alongside doctors and nurses in the province to combat Covid-19.

