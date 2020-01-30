(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Durban - Travel group, Flight Centre has urged travellers to reconsider all non-essential travel to China as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Warning to avoid non- essential travel to China in its entirety – an escalation from previous warnings, which advised against travel to the city of Wuhan and the Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. Meanwhile, the United States has issued an advisory to reconsider travel to China.

According to the group, various tourist attractions in China, such as parts of the Great Wall of China, Beijing’s Forbidden City palace complex and Shanghai Disneyland, amongst others, have been closed to visitors. Several countries have stopped flights into the country.

“Travel experts from The Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), including Flight Centre Business Travel, Corporate Traveller and FCM, are contacting all their customers due to travel to China over the coming weeks. We recommend that customers reconsider their travel plans and make use of the relevant airline’s re-accommodation policies, said Customer Experience Director at the Flight Centre Travel Group, Kim Taylor.

She said some airlines are allowing clients to refund or make changes to their travel at no additional cost, such as Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Canada, Emirates and British Airways.