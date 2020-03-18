Travel ban: tougher regulations imposed

Durban - A travel ban on people from Covid-19 high-risk countries will give transport authorities wide-ranging powers, including preventing aircraft from landing in the country. This was announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula at a media briefing on Tuesday, as part of regulations formalising a travel ban on high- and medium-risk countries due to the global spread of the coronavirus. The high- and medium-risk countries include the UK, the US, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Portugal, Italy, France, China and Iran. The regulations would include imposing visa requirements on people from medium-risk countries from Wednesday. Mbalula said the regulations would be published in a special Government Gazette on Wednesday.

He said once the regulations had been gazetted, a ministerial order would be issued to the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The affected countries and foreign nationals would then be notified.

He said diplomats living in South Africa under the Vienna Convention would be exempted from the travel ban, and treated the same way as South African citizens who cannot be refused entry into the country.

Mbalula said the regulations would govern the travel ban, adding that it would empower transport authorities such as the CAA and the Air Transport Navigation Services Company to decline authorisations for aircraft to land in the country.

Mbalula said the Air Traffic Navigation Services Company of SA and other transport entities had finalised implementation plans which included:

Redirecting aircraft with passengers from high-risk countries to a remote parking apron and contacting port health authorities.

Conducting travel history checks on passengers who land in transit from high-risk countries and implementing quarantines where required.

Port health officials conducting travel history checks and implementing quarantines on all South Africans arriving from high-risk countries.

Re-routing charter operators to international airports that have port health capability to manage a suspected case. These airports include OR Tambo International, King Shaka International, Lanseria, Upington, Polokwane, Bram Fisher International, Kruger Mpumalanga International, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

“It is very important to note the biggest denominator on us implementing quarantine will be based on travel history and not nationality this is time for solidarity and not stigmatisation. Since the travel ban, some airlines have already started cancelling their scheduled flights and notifying passengers,” Mbalula said.

He said domestic travel was not banned but movement should be discouraged.

“It is a monumental disaster that is facing humanity in the 21st century,” he said.

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said travellers from high-risk countries would be required to apply for visas which could be declined while the visa requirements for those from medium-risk countries would include producing a health certificate to prove that they were not infected.

Acsa chief executive Nompumelelo Mpofu said local airports were feeling the economic impact of the pandemic.

“Our business as Acsa depends on aeronautical and non-aeronautical business. On aeronautical we are already seeing declines and the travel bans will make this worse,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed the first suspected case of Covid-19 at a South African seaport.

Acting chief harbour master Captain Sabelo Mdlalose said in a statement that two vessels in the Port of Cape Town were being held off port limits after a crew member aboard one of the vessels began to exhibit symptoms of Covid-19. The man had been on a flight with a fellow crew member and six passengers who went on to board a cruise vessel at the port.

“The two crew members had flown into the country from Istanbul, Turkey, on March 9. Only one of the two is showing signs of being ill. However, both have been placed in isolation on board the general cargo vessel, MV Corona,” Mdlalose said.

MV Corona left the Port of Cape Town on March 11 but two days later the master of the vessel contacted the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre and the Port Health unit of the national Department of Health, to advise that a crew member had exhibited symptoms. Both authorities granted permission for the vessel to return to the Port of Cape Town for evacuation. The vessel arrived on Monday and waited off port limits for air force helicopters to evacuate both crew members.

Six passengers aboard the Italian flagged MV AidAmira passenger vessel had been on the same flight as the crew members of the MV Corona. However, according to the master and the doctor on board the passenger liner, the six have shown no symptoms but are in isolation and being monitored.

The vessel sailed from the Port of Walvis Bay in Namibia with 1240 passengers and a total crew of 486 on Friday. The ship was on her voyage back to the Port of Cape Town when TNPA was informed by Port Health Cape Town that six passengers had been on the same flight as the two MV Corona crew members. The ship arrived outside the Port of Cape Town on Sunday and was permitted to dock on Monday.

“The six passengers have been evacuated and taken to the hospital for testing and thereafter will be taken to a quarantined area arranged by port health officials. The rest of the passengers would remain quarantined on board until the test results for the six are received. Thereafter a decision will be made based on the results,” he said.

Meanwhile, courts in the country are to remain open but there will be a limit on the number of people allowed into courtrooms and areas will be decontaminated. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said only people with a “material interest” in a case, such as practitioners, litigants, accused, witnesses and members of the media would be permitted to enter the court precinct.

He said hand-held infrared thermometers would be made available to conduct temperature screening.

