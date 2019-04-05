Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim

DURBAN - It was a double blow for murder accused Mohamed Ebrahim Vahed yesterday when news broke that his father died shortly after he appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court to hear his trial date had been set down. Vahed stands accused of the murder of 9-year-old Miguel Louw in an act of revenge against the boy’s mother.

His trial is set to begin on October 21 and has been set down until November 8 at the Durban High Court.

Vahed’s father, Ebrahim Shah, 77, was often seen in court in support of his son since his arrest in July last year. During Vahed’s last court appearance in December, his father spoke to journalists outside court saying that he feared for his son’s life.

The elderly man was the only family member who would come to court to support Vahed.

A relative confirmed that Shah had died yesterday afternoon a few hours after State prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu yesterday served the indictment on Vahed.

Vahed appeared briefly in court while the indictment was read and was then taken back to the holding cells.

He faces charges of kidnapping and premeditated murder and will appear in the Durban High Court for his trial.

According to the indictment, the Rippon Road Primary School pupil was allegedly lured by Vahed from his school to a nearby food outlet in July 2018.

It is believed that Vahed purchased food for Miguel and then travelled with him.

The indictment said that Vahed was known to Miguel’s family as he would occasionally reside with them and perform odd jobs for them around the house.

“Shortly prior to the incident, Miguel’s mother and the accused had had an argument. As a result, the accused decided to kill Miguel in order to exact revenge on the deceased’s mother,” the indictment read.

The State does not appear to know when or how Miguel was killed, with the indictment only stating that the murder happened “at some stage” and in circumstances unknown.

The State alleges that Vahed killed Miguel and left his body in a bushy area adjacent to Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Durban.

Miguel’s decomposing body was found on September 3 last year. The cause of death could not be ascertained during the autopsy due to the decomposition and skeletonisation however, “suffocation should be considered”.

The State is expected to call more than 20 witnesses during the trial which has been set down for October this year.

THE MERCURY