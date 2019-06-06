Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, the 28-year-old said he had not fully recovered from the attack but was back on the road. “It’s not as bad as before; it is becoming much better now but I’m not 100%,” said Gwala.
He said one of his challenges was that he was favouring his good leg in training and therefore placing it under excess strain. “I have been experiencing pain and had stress fractures. I was not able to train for about three months but after receiving help from doctors I am now able to train again.”
Gwala said he was waiting to be certified as a competitor in the paratriathlon category, for an athlete with a disability, so he could compete at the World Triathlon Championships in Switzerland in August.
In April he won the Tour Durban 45km fun ride.
He plans to accumulate sufficient points to qualify for the Olympics.
“I’d like to thank all the people, including my family and friends, who helped me through my recovery.
“It makes me feel strong to fight every day - because all those people want to see me progressing.
“So if I’m down, I fight harder because I don’t want to disappoint them.”
Police said his attackers had not been arrested.
THE MERCURY