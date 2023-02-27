Tributes for MK operative Rafiq Rohan

Durban - Former colleagues and comrades have described uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) operative Rafiq Rohan as a committed South African who gave up a life of comfort to fight for the Struggle. Rohan, a former journalist at Independent Newspapers in the 1980s and 2000s, and later other media including The Sowetan, Al Jazeera and the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) was found dead in his Durban flat over the weekend.

He was recruited to the ranks of the MK while covering the funeral of ANC and SACP leader Moses Mabhida in Mozambique in 1986 and became part of special operations known only by top leaders, including ANC President Oliver Tambo. Rohan was one of the last group of political prisoners to be released from Robben Island. Fellow MK operative Greta Apelgren said Rohan and many others should be recognised for the important role they played in the pursuit of freedom.

“This is somebody who could have made enough money because he had an education and did not have to join the Struggle but was driven by a sense of justice when seeing how black people were treated by white authorities,” she said. She recalled how they often met at political rallies under the banner of the United Democratic Front, but did not know that they were both part of the underground structure. “It was only after a while that we realised that we were both reporting to the same commander, because we had to be extremely careful as the apartheid government had recruited within our ranks. You would think that you were talking to a comrade whereas that individual was a spy. So life as an underground operative was hard,” she said.