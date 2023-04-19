Tributes paid to veteran Mercury journalist Mariah Bisetty

Veteran journalist Mariah Vengtas Bisetty, whose career spanned more than 50 years at The Mercury, has died, aged 75, his family said yesterday. Bisetty, who started his career at The Mercury in 1967 as a full-time editorial assistant and later as a reporter, has been described by friends and former colleagues as a gentleman who mentored generations of journalists.

He retired in 2016 after 49 years of service, but continued to work for The Mercury for several years thereafter until his health began to deteriorate, having served under 10 different editors in his career. Bisetty’s cousin, Krissy Bisetty, a former editor of the Post, said Mariah was an exemplary employee, a hard worker, true gentleman and always displayed old-school professionalism. “In total, he spent more than 50 years at one newspaper – The Mercury – this in itself was a rare accomplishment, to spend so many years working at one title,” he said.

Bisetty said when Mariah’s uncle and mentor, the late journalist Nagoor Bisetty, started The Mercury Extra, aimed at the Indian community, Mariah then wrote for the Extra for years. “He later joined the subs desk as a copytaster responsible for the world pages and also edited the letters and op-ed pages, liaising daily with editors across the Independent group,” he said. Bisetty said Mariah loved journalism and The Mercury and was proud to be associated with the title.

“He found his calling because of my father, who was a journalist at the time. “He was always of service to whoever needed it, and was more like a brother than a cousin to me,” said Bisetty. The Mercury editor Philani Mazibuko described Bisetty as a remarkable man who was respected by all his colleagues.

“His passing is a big blow for the journalism profession and The Mercury in particular. He was a good man, very soft spoken and kind. I have absolute respect for the role he played in mentoring young reporters at The Mercury, including myself. “Mariah was very passionate about journalism and he continued to offer his services to us even after retirement. Not even once did he refuse to assist us when we needed his help, and he was always ready to lend a hand. On a personal note, I will miss Mariah’s sense of humour and his jokes that he readily shared with me. His respect for his colleagues, who were junior to him, was something I will always admire about him,” said Mazibuko. He said he and the staff at the paper sent their condolences to Bisetty’s family for their loss.

Independent Media editor-in-chief Aziz Hartley said Bisetty had made a positive and lasting contribution to the profession. “On behalf of Independent Media and all colleagues in the newsroom, we offer our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. “He contributed a lot to what I am today, and I learnt many things from his excellent advice,” Hartley said.

Former Mercury night editor Jon Knight, who worked with Bisetty for many years, described him as a fantastic worker, a gentle soul and a gentleman. “He was humble and willing to do anything to assist. I was chief sub and night editor and I could not have asked for a better right-hand man,” he said. Knight said Bisetty had been an integral part of The Mercury team.