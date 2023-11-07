Tributes pour in for AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli

Tributes are streaming in after AmaZulu Football Club centre-forward Bonginkosi Ntuli died after a short illness on Sunday. KwaZulu-Natal’s acting MEC for Sport, Arts, and Culture, Peggy Nkonyeni, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the club sponsor SPAR Group paid tribute to the AmaZulu goal-poacher.

Ntuli tied the knot with AmaZulu FC CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu at a glittering ceremony in September. Sinenjabulo is the daughter of club owner and president, Sandile Zungu. The 32-year-old striker, who made eight appearances for Usuthu this season, had been out since mid-September with a slight injury before falling ill. In a statement on Sunday, Amazulu said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we inform you of the untimely passing of our beloved centre-forward and loyal servant, Bonginkosi Ntuli. Ntuli was (very recently) diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, which metastasized and ultimately led to his death at the Midlands Medical Centre Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg this afternoon.”

AmaZulu added that further announcements would be made in due course. “May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace. The club requests privacy and patience be granted to his family and friends at this difficult time.” Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who gave Ntuli his blockbuster move from Golden Arrows to Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2014/2015 season, expressed his shock as well as his sadness on his social media account.

“Our heartfelt deepest condolences to the family of Bongi Ntuli and AmaZulu Football. Rest in peace my boy. This is very sad and difficult to believe,” he said. Nkonyeni conveyed her condolences to his family and team. “We were taken aback by the shocking news of Bonginkosi Ntuli’s premature departure. He was an exceptionally gifted footballer hailing from our province, known for his goal-scoring prowess. We had high hopes for his future contributions, especially in rejuvenating Usuthu and representing Bafana Bafana.”

The PSL sent its heartfelt condolences to the Ntuli family, AmaZulu FC, and the football community. “A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week’s DStv Premiership, Motsepe Foundation Championship, and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully.” Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP national spokesperson, said the party was saddened to hear of the passing of Ntuli.

“The IFP extends heartfelt condolences to the Ntuli and Zungu families, friends, teammates, and the entire football community. Ntuli was not only a talented athlete but also a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.” SPAR national PR, communications and sponsorship manager Mpudi Maubane said: “On behalf of the management team and all the members of the SPAR Group, I wish to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Bonginkosi Ntuli and share with you this moment of grief and mourning following the untimely passing of their beloved son, brother, husband and father.” Maubane added that they feel and share the loss of Ntuli who had been instrumental in harnessing a close collaborative working relationship between AmaZulu Football Club and the SPAR Group.