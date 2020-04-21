Tributes pour in for Gambit, Durban's favourite dolphin

Durban - It may seem so silly now but when I first read the announcement that Gambit had passed away, I burst out crying. For 10 minutes, I just cried. I stared at my phone in disbelief and kept saying 'oh no'. My husband rushed out of the bathroom. He rubbed my arm and asked what had happened. I could barely utter the words, "Gambit has died." I remember a primary school excursion to what was then the Sea World and watching a much younger, dashing Gambit splashing around in the water. My heart danced with his every movement as he followed the instructions by the trainers and I watched him leap into the air with such grace and poise. Years later, I was offered the opportunity to get a one-on-one session with Gambit and a trainer and watch the interaction. Of course, I jumped at the chance. Stepping into the pool with this legend was a tick off the bucket list. And when the Dolphins by Starlight event kicked off, it meant introducing my daughters to a true icon in my city.

Towards the end of the show, Gambit would come out and the little girl inside me would scream with glee. I would get misty-eyed watching him perform again and my heart would feel so full. Gambit was beautiful.

He impacted the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of people, who visited the uShaka Marine World and as news of his death spread, many took to social media to share how Gambit had impacted their lives.

Kevin Hall : Such a sad day. He was a beautiful creature who brought joy to so many people for so long. My late dad met him in the 90's and my son & I met him in the last few years. He was awesome.

Diane Laas : I grew up watching this guy in action at the old Sea World. RIP Gambit. You will always be a legend.

Bruce Chellan : This is such a sad day. Gambit will always be remembered as a child of Durban.

Debbie Noble : Swim free Gambit.

Zita van der Looy : Received this news and my heart was absolutely shattered!!! Obviously he was old!!! And it's an inevitable thing!!! But it's still unbelievable!!! He was the face of seaworld and going to be so missed!!!

Gambit celebrated his 48th birthday last year, one of the oldest dolphins to ever be documented. In recent months though, Gambit was beginning to slow down and show signs of his age and was being carefully monitored by our animal care and veterinary teams.

“His passing was unexpected but thankfully swift, leaving an enormous hole in the hearts of the SAAMBR team, many of whom have worked with Gambit for over 20 years,” said Gabby Harris, assistant curator of SAAMBR’s Mammal and Bird Department.

SAAMBR’s Conservation Strategist, Dr Judy Mann, said they have been inundated with calls and messages of condolences since Gambit's passing.

"Thank you for your love and support at this difficult time," she said.

The Mercury