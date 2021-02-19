Tributes pour in for 'job-creating' oil and fuel baron, Rajen Reddy

DURBAN- TRIBUTES flowed yesterday following the death of oil and fuel baron Rajen Reddy, 58. His widow, Esayvanie Reddy said her husband, who will be buried on Sunday, would forever live in her heart. The “champion of black economic empowerment and job creator” died after a month-long battle in an intensive care hospital unit. Esayvanie said the illness was related to “a heart condition and not Covid-19”. “He will always be the love of my life. I’ve been married to Rajen for 37 years and I’ve known him for 44 years because we were in school together,” she said, adding that he would first lie in state at the Sharks Board. Family friend and businesswoman Claudette Sigamoney said of the owner of KZN Oils company: “(He) was a phenomenal powerhouse business leader, an influence maker, a philanthropist and an exceptional game changer, who was my mentor in business and a family friend for 21years. Rajen’s humanity and humility spoke volumes. He will be missed sorely.”

KZN Oils is a supplier of lubricants and fuel to Transnet’s port operations and to several other parastatals, including Anglo American and De Beers.

"I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of this distinguished son of our province,” said Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Ravi Pillay.

“He will be remembered as a true pioneer, a patriot, an astute entrepreneur and a champion of black economic empowerment. Mr Reddy always used his position and influence to advance the empowerment of businesses owned by the previously disadvantaged,” Reddy said.

“Through practical means such as ensuring that a large portion of the procurement spend by his companies goes to black-owned companies, Mr Reddy positively contributed to the development and sustainability of many of these black-owned companies.”

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Palesa Phili said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Rajen Reddy. On behalf of the (chamber), its non-profit company board and the council of the chamber, I extend our sincere condolences to Mr Reddy’s family, friends and colleagues. Mr Reddy was an exemplary business leader, a long-standing member of the Durban Chamber, a job creator and a prolific contributor to the broader business community. His passing is a major loss for our city and province and he will be greatly missed.”

He leaves his wife, daughter Venisha and sons Kerushin and Kreeshan.

The Mercury