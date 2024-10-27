Tributes pour in for KZN conservationist after venomous snake bite allergy

Tributes for local conservationist and snake handler Graham “Dingo” Dinkelman have been pouring in around the world after he succumbed to a venomous snake bite allergy on Saturday. The Pietermaritzburg-born father of three was bitten by a venomous snake about a month ago, and as a result of his allergy to venom, his wife Kirsty said he went straight into anaphylactic shock, in an update on social media.

She said he was in the ICU under an induced coma and heavy sedatives to allow his body time to recover. The Snakes and Snakebite of Africa Facebook page shared a post from Dingo’s wife on Saturday, announcing his death. “Dingo fought incredibly hard throughout this very difficult period. We know that he was fighting to be here with us and we are so grateful for this. Sadly, despite his strength and resilience, my beloved husband passed away peacefully today, surrounded by his family,” said Kirsty.

Kirsty said Dingo’s presence has brought so much warmth, love, passion, and laughter to their lives, as well as all of those who knew him, loved him, and supported him. She thanked everyone for the love and support during this difficult period. “Today [Saturday] is one month since the incident, and we have experienced such comfort and love from your messages and prayers from all over the world,” said Kirsty.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media platforms. The Maritzburg College community around the country offered heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of Dingo (Graham Dinkelman, OC 1998).

Conservationist Graham 'Dingo' Dinkelman with wife Kirsty. Picture: Social media. “A frequent visitor to our campus, Dingo inspired our boys and staff with his passion for wildlife conservation and adventure, and especially his beloved snakes. He will be missed by the many College boys and Old Collegians who were privileged to meet and know him.” Oracle Reptiles said the world is a poorer place without Dingo. “Our sincere condolences to [Kirsty] and their beautiful children. The entire animal world mourns with your family…” The Critter Chronicles team said Dingo’s enthusiasm, love, and dedication to wildlife and conservation inspired them all.

“Your unwavering support and collaboration with our mission to share wildlife stories and promote conservation touched countless hearts. Your legacy will continue to inspire generations. Conservationist Graham 'Dingo' Dinkelman has died following a month long stay in a hospital after he went into anaphylactic shock from a venomous snake bite. Picture: Supplied “We'll miss your infectious laughter, your captivating stories, and your unwavering passion for wildlife…Farewell, dear Dingo. Your impact on our community and wildlife conservation will never fade.”