Tributes pour in for local Pietermaritzburg gospel singer allegedly murdered by estranged husband

Durban - Tributes from friends and family continue to pour in for Delana Cader Rawlins who was allegedly gunned down by her estranged husband at a party in Ashburton outside Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night. Police said shortly after the incident, the suspect went to Alexandra Road police station with his legal team and handed himself in. This comes after a manhunt was launched by police.

The Mercury reported on Monday a family member of the 42-year-old victim, believed to be her brother-in-law, intervened during a dispute with her husband. The brother-in-law left with her in a vehicle and they were followed by the husband, who allegedly stopped the vehicle and shot her several times. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the 46-year-old man appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder. Ramkisson-Kara said the matter was remanded to May 23 for a bail application.

Meanwhile, family and friends of the well-known local gospel singer took to social media to pay tribute to Rawlins. Family member Juade Cader shared a video tribute captioned: “Your music will live on forever. Thank you for everything Delana Cader. You put our name up high and now your legacy will live on forever.” Phiwokuhle Gumede said: “R.I.P Delana Cader Rawlins ... we celebrate your life knowing that you are going to be singing with the Angels.”

Lynnzie Fisher said rather than mourning Rawlins, she is celebrating her life. “A beautiful soul, full of life, laughter and so much love. You came into my life for a season and wow it was beautiful, we served together at Weserv Christian and Lyric Theatre, we had some great times. Thank you for all the good times…” Duane Jonkers said his heart is shattered after learning of Rawlins’ death.

“I have so many awesome memories. Delana was such a good friend, a visionary and a beautiful light that shone in our community…We worked on countless Christian projects together and she made my heart so proud when she released all those lovely gospel songs, inspiring all emerging local artists like myself to do better. God will have to heal us from such a tragedy because I am struggling to understand how such a precious life could be taken so soon…,” he said. DJ Jazzy D said on Facebook that he was very sad to hear of the death of such a talented artist. He said Rawlins messaged him in 2021 about her new single, a song entitled “Transform Me” and she wanted him to help “push it”.