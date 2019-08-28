Narend Singh, 65, collapsed after completing the 21km Mandela Day half-marathon outside Howick.

Durban - A former Pietermaritzburg educator and vice-chairperson of Save Orion Athletics Club, who died at a Mandela Day Marathon race on Sunday, will be remembered for his “kindness, generosity and motivation”, according to his daughter. Narend Singh, 65, collapsed after completing the 21km Mandela Day half-marathon outside Howick.

According to the family, he was jogging back to support other club members when he suffered cardiac arrest and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

He leaves his wife Meera, son Nivay and daughters Elisha and Narika Singh.

Singh was the former principal of Ridge View Primary and also taught at Raisethorpe Secondary School.

Elisha said her father’s sudden death was a shock to the family.

She said he was a dedicated educator and a passionate sportsman. “He inspired so many people around him with his kindness, generosity and motivation. He was always encouraging others to live healthy, productive lives and had an ear for anyone with troubles to share,” said Elisha.

She added that her father was a legend on the football field and a great athlete.

“He shared his warmth and positivity. We have been so blessed to have had him in our lives,” she added.

Ajith Deena, chairperson of the Save Orion Athletic Club, said Singh was like an older brother to him. “My association with both him and his family spans over 20 years, ever since I relocated to Pietermaritzburg.

“His gentle demeanour and support will be sorely missed. We have lost a gem of an individual,” said Deena.

He said Narend served as Save Orion Athletic Club’s vice-chairperson for 18 years, until April 2019, and was still a member of the executive committee.

The Mandela Day Marathon organisers also expressed their condolences to the family.

In a Facebook tribute, Raisethorpe Secondary said: “Mr Singh was a dedicated and committed educator and a brilliant sportsman. He was a legend and his legacy will live on. He will always be remembered and missed by the Raisethorpe Secondary family.”

Ridge View Primary School said: “We, as Ridge View Primary, are deeply saddened by the loss of our retired principal and colleague Mr Narend Singh. Our sincere condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time.”

The funeral took place at the Aryan Hall in Raisethorpe yesterday.

