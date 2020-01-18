Tributes pour in for SA music legend, Steve Fataar









Steve Fataar passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning Picture: Simon/Facebook Durban - Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the passing of legendary South African musician, Steve Fataar. The 76-year-old is believed to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had just played a gig at popular Durban venue, Zacks, just hours before his death. According to media reports, Fataar suffered from lung complications, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed. In 2014, Fataar had fallen ill and during an interview with the Daily News, Fataar said the fans kept him going. Fataar had been rushed to the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth after having difficulty breathing. At the time, he said he had contracted pneumonia and the flu in one week while he was in hospital.

Despite being ill, Fataar signed autographs for nurses, doctors and his fans.

Later on in the same year, Fataar's music buddies held a benefit concert for him because of his health issues. The concert include a host of musicians, including The Reals, The Hairy-Legged Lentil Eaters and Graham Boyle and Spider Murch. Fataar and his son, Dane also featured in the line up.

Fataar was well-known for playing at various concerts and events with his band, The Flames - which was known for their hit, For Your Precious Love.

Many of his friends, family and fans took to social media on Saturday to express their condolences on his passing.

Internationally acclaimed cartoonist, Nanda Soobben, paid tribute to Fataar with a piece of artwork.

The Mercury