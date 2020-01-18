Durban - Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the passing of legendary South African musician, Steve Fataar.
The 76-year-old is believed to have died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning. He had just played a gig at popular Durban venue, Zacks, just hours before his death.
According to media reports, Fataar suffered from lung complications, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
In 2014, Fataar had fallen ill and during an interview with the Daily News, Fataar said the fans kept him going.
Fataar had been rushed to the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth after having difficulty breathing. At the time, he said he had contracted pneumonia and the flu in one week while he was in hospital.