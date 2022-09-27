Tributes pour in for SABC Radio news presenter Bongani Mavuso

Durban - Tributes have come from different parts of the country following the news of the death of renowned SABC Radio Current Affairs newscaster Bongani Mavuso. Mavuso died on Tuesday following an illness. Many people took to social media to pay tributes to the man, popularly known as uDonga LwaMavuso.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expressed shock at the news of the newscaster’s death. “What saddens us most is that his departure is a depletion of a solid and clear pool of journalists available to the nation. “This is a man has been an invaluable asset not only to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, but to the whole country and Africans in the diaspora,” said ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele. He described Mavuso as a remarkable person who throughout his professional life excelled in several careers in broadcasting, as a presenter, producer, a writer and as an award-winning poet.

Mavuso presented a popular current affairs show, called Ezanamuhla, on Ukhozi FM. The news presenter was renowned throughout the country for his presenting skills and ability to interview people from all walks of life. “Over the years, as a seasoned newscaster he interviewed ANC presidents and provincial leaders deployed in various spheres of government. He was always firm and professional. Holding ANC leaders accountable is what uDonga lwaMavuso did at any given moment,” Mndebele said. The ANC spokesperson said Mavuso understood that the relationship between the media and the government should not necessarily be adversarial.

“As we pay our last respects to this dedicated newscaster, a lesson that we must draw is that the media can contribute greatly to the socio-economic growth of our province through canvassing inputs and intellectual exchange of opinion where policies focusing on socio-economic growth are openly discussed and debated,” Mndebele stressed. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa MP, said Mavuso passed away just two days before his birthday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his uKhozi FM colleagues, as well as his friends and family,” he said.

Hlengwa said Mavuso will be remembered for his passion for preserving and uplifting the isiZulu language – as a writer, author, poet, and mentor to up-and-coming writers. He was known as a fountain of knowledge, and wisdom. “Mr Mavuso was a seasoned, award-winning journalist and creative artist. As a journalist, he had a sharp mind, and was highly respected by his peers for his professionalism and sociable nature,”he said. On behalf of the provincial government, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, offered condolences to Mavuso’s family, friends and colleagues.

Dube-Ncube said Mavuso was regarded as one of the brightest lights of our time. “The sudden death of Bongani Mavuso is shattering because the people of the province still expected a lot from him. Even though we knew of episodes of ill health that he was going through, however, we nursed the hope that he was going to fully recover from his illness, but God had other plans for his life,” she said. She said Mavuso was proud of his culture and heritage and left a legacy that will endure for many generations to come.

“His was a voice that we all woke up to and also listened to as we journeyed back from various destinations as he was spearheading the national discourse on many issues affecting millions of citizens,” said Dube-Ncube. She said the radio fraternity is poorer now after the loss of such a young and talented radio personality. “KwaZulu-Natal is proud to have been the home of this humble and talented radio personality who executed his job with professionalism and dedication. It is painful that we lost Mavuso during Heritage Month as he is someone who treasured the heritage of our people through his writings and radio shows,” said Dube-Ncube.

Commenting on Facebook, Sibusiso Ndlovu expressed shock at the news of Mavuso’s death. “This is just unbelievable, rest in peace, hero,” he wrote. Fellow journalist Thulasizwe Simelane described Mavuso as the gentleman of broadcasting.