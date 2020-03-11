Trio arrested for Mariannhill man's murder

Durban - Three men, wanted in connection with a murder that took place in January, are expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court this week.

The trio were nabbed following a police operation undertaken by the Mariannhill Crime Prevention Unit on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects were wanted for murder of Msizi Ndayimane (34) who was fatally shot on January 25. It is alleged that the suspects were travelling on St Wendolins Road in a blue Hyundai iX35 when they accosted Ndayimane and robbed him of his cellphone before fatally wounding him on the chest and arm. They fled the scene in their vehicle," Mbele said.

She said a case of murder and robbery was opened at Mariannhill police station for investigation. An intensive investigation led the police to Impola where the vehicle use to commit the offence was recovered and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.

"The second and third suspects both aged 22 were arrested at Shayamoya road, Tshelimnyama in Marianhill," Mbele said.