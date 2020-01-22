Truck driver arrested for faking hijacking









Crime Durban - A truck driver who reported that his vehicle had been hijacked in Maydon Wharf on Friday was arrested this week after police investigations revealed that he had sold the truck and claimed it had been stolen. Also arrested were 11 suspects believed to be part of a syndicate after intensive investigations were conducted by various law enforcement teams. The suspects were arrested in various locations in Durban on Monday. According to the police, on Friday, a truck driver came to the eMkhomazi police station and asked officers for help finding his truck that had been hijacked in Maydon Wharf by unknown people. The driver claimed he had been leaving the harbour when he was ambushed by a group of people who robbed him and drove away with his truck.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said within hours of the incident being reported, police officers, together with a tracking company, managed to trace the truck to the N2 freeway, near the Umgababa off-ramp, where it had been abandoned.

Naicker said the cargo, along with the trailer, were nowhere to be found.

He said on Monday, their law enforcement teams followed up on information which led them to a warehouse in Isipingo.

“The warehouse was searched and some of the cargo was recovered. Four suspects were arrested and charged with being in possession of stolen property.

“The team proceeded to Jacobs where the trailer and an empty container were found,” said Naicker.

He said that while at the scene, the law enforcement team received more information which led them to Isipingo where six suspects were arrested.

The police said four vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime were also seized.

“The seized vehicles include a Polo, Mercedes-Benz, Run X and an Audi.

“When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspects hiding at the back of the building. Police discovered the truck driver, who alleged to have been hijacked, sold the truck with the goods to the suspects.”

Naicker said police went to KwaMakhutha, where the driver was found hiding and was subsequently arrested.

“The value of the recovered goods was estimated at R1.5million. The operation is ongoing and more suspects are expected to be arrested.

“The 11 arrested suspects, aged between 39 and 50, are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court (today) for theft and for being in possession of the stolen property,” Naicker added.

Tony Lokker, of ET Rapid Response, who was part of the team, said they worked tirelessly to crack the case, working together with the SAPS.

The Mercury