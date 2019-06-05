Emergency officials at the scene Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - Hours after an inter-ministerial delegation met to address the ongoing attacks on trucks in KwaZulu-Natal, a driver and his conductor were shot several times while travelling on the N2 highway yesterday. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called to a shooting on the N2 northbound, just after the M1 Higginson Highway, after 10am.

“We found the two men had both sustained critical injuries.

“As more ambulances arrived at the scene, we were able to stabilise the men before they were airlifted to nearby hospitals for further care,” Jamieson said.

Authorities said the highway, which is frequently used by trucks, had to be closed off while preliminary investigations were under way, resulting in a massive traffic jam.

Albany bakery manager Qiniselani Memela said that the driver and the conductor were making bread deliveries around Durban.

He described the incident as a “clear straightforward robbery”.

“It might be linked or not linked to the ongoing attacks on truck drivers in the province but at the same time we feel that they wanted to steal the money.

“We’re hoping that the police will be able to arrest the people who are responsible for this,” added Memela.

Police were investigating a case of attempted murder and hijacking.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the men were shot multiple times.

“They sustained gunshot wounds to the head and stomach, and were taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated,” Gwala said.

On Monday afternoon, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala held a press briefing where they announced that a response team would be set up to police the N3 in a bid to stop the attacks on trucks.

On Monday, three trucks were set alight on the N2 near the Umgeni Interchange in Pietermaritzburg and on the N3 highway at the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

According to the Positive Freight Solutions Forum, representing nearly 3000 truck owners, more than 60 trucks were burnt in the past three weeks.

The attacks are alleged to be related to the hiring of foreign truck drivers instead of local ones.

The IFP in KZN said that the burning of trucks on the N3 spelled disaster for the province’s economy.

IFP leader in the KZN legislature, Velenkosini Hlabisa, said economic reports already suggested that the economy of the country had gone down again in the first quarter of this year.

Hlabisa added that this meant more job losses in the already strained economy, with an unemployment rate of 27.6%.

“The violence that has ensued over this matter will only strain relations between South Africa and its neighbours,” said Hlabisa.

“It will put our economy at risk and lead to more job losses as more foreign companies will stop transporting their goods through the South African corridor.”

THE MERCURY