Durban - Freight transport companies used their trucks to block the N3 highway at Mariannhill last night, demanding that government take action to stop the attacks on their vehicles. A source in the industry, who asked not to named, said the truck owners were fed up with the attacks and wanted decisive action from the authorities.

At the time of going to press, the highway was still blocked.

The blockade came after several trucks were attacked and torched, resulting in the closure of the N3 at many points for several hours.

More than 15 trucks, belonging to various logistic companies, were petrol-bombed at Cato Ridge, R103, Dalton, Bayhead, Pietermaritzburg and Mooi River at the weekend. At about 2pm yesterday another truck was attacked on the R59 between Sasol and Vereeniging. The situation has become so volatile on the N3 that the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned road users not to travel at night.

“It’s advisable to rather plan long distance trips during daylight hours,” said N3TC’s commercial manager Con Roux.

The attack on the freight industry has led to calls for the government to consider bringing in the army to beef up safety on the highway.

A source close to the investigations said they were also investigating a gang of heavily armed men who were instructing drivers to abandon their trucks before burning them near the Mooi River toll plaza.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said: “We’re hoping that a breakthrough will be made soon. We’re also appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved in these recent attacks to immediately contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.”

It is believed the attacks, which began in April last year, have targeted logistic companies that employ foreigners as truck drivers.

However, sources within the close circles of the logistics industry believe a criminal element is at play within KwaZulu-Natal - the province with the highest number of truck attacks in the past year.

“These serious torchings of trucks and attacks on owners and drivers have been going on for over a year but there has been no intense response from the government,” said the source.

“You would think the army would be out monitoring the N3 by now, but it seems everyone, from the police to ministers, is silent on the matter. Something is definitely at play here.”

The source said the culprits had “free reign” on the highways and when police were called to respond, “they’re gone before police arrive”.

“This is a well-organised group that are running the highways. That criminal element understands the army and police’s movements like a handbook.

“They also know that the transport industry is the nerve-centre of the country’s economy so they currently hold all the cards. Government needs to step up,” he said.

A warning from an anonymous source has been issued calling on all foreigners driving trucks to resign from their employment or face the consequences.

“To all foreigners who are driving in South Africa as from June 2, 2019, we no longer want to see you in trucks. We are only giving you this month to sort everything and resign (from) the job. If we see any foreigner still driving a South African registration truck we don’t know what will happen because we are sick of you now, and we are not going to let you take our job,” (sic) read the warning .

The Department of Transport, which did not respond to queries late yesterday, said it was meeting with truck owners to discuss the issue.

Premier Sihle Zikalala was in an ANC meeting until late last night and could not be reached for comment. Calls and messages to newly appointed Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula and his spokesperson went unanswered yesterday.

The Positive Freight Solution Forum was granted an interim interdict at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, which prevents the All Truck Drivers’ Forum and four of its members from assaulting, abusing, harassing, threatening and intimidating its members .

They were also interdicted from damaging, stoning, burning and destroying more than 3000 trucks that belong to members of Positive Freight Solution Forum.

The All Truck Drivers’ Forum will have to appear in court on July 18 to provide reasons why the order should not be made final.

The chairperson of All Truck Drivers’ Forum, Sipho Zungu, who was also cited as a respondent on the court papers, has denied allegations of involvement in the burning of trucks.

He said that his organisation was fighting for a “good cause”, saying they only wanted the local drivers to be employed.

Zungu added that these allegations were a clear indication that the truck owners wanted to keep the organisation quiet about the employment of foreigners.

“We want to drive the trucks, not to burn them. We are not involved in the burning of trucks and even all the ministers are aware that our fight is for a good cause.

“We are fighting for the unemployed truck driver to be employed,” said Zungu. He said that the court interdict issued against him and the organisation did not “kill the fight”, but added that they would respect the law and appear in court to prove their innocence.

