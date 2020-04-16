Trump is cutting off his nose to spite his face, says former UN High Commissioner Judge Navi Pillay

Durban - Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Judge Navi Pillay, described US President Donald Trump’s funding cut as ‘very selfish’, saying he was cutting off his nose to spite his face.

With more than 600 000 confirmed infections and more than 25 000 deaths in the US alone, Pillay said there would come a time when Trump would need the assistance of other countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) ‘but he won’t get the help’.

‘This was a selfish act by Trump. If the US economy meant so much to him, he could have easily provided funding to WHO personally,’ Pillay said.

Professor Christopher Isike, of the University of Pretoria’s Department of Political Science, said Trump’s decision to withhold funding to the WHO was merely a diversion from his own mismanagement of the deadly Covid-19 virus in his country.

Isike said Trump was playing a game of politics during a time when the world needed to unite. He said this move would have a huge impact on developing countries in Africa that depended on the WHO’s support.