Trump is cutting off his nose to spite his face, says former UN High Commissioner Judge Navi Pillay
With more than 600 000 confirmed infections and more than 25 000 deaths in the US alone, Pillay said there would come a time when Trump would need the assistance of other countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) ‘but he won’t get the help’.
‘This was a selfish act by Trump. If the US economy meant so much to him, he could have easily provided funding to WHO personally,’ Pillay said.
Professor Christopher Isike, of the University of Pretoria’s Department of Political Science, said Trump’s decision to withhold funding to the WHO was merely a diversion from his own mismanagement of the deadly Covid-19 virus in his country.
Isike said Trump was playing a game of politics during a time when the world needed to unite. He said this move would have a huge impact on developing countries in Africa that depended on the WHO’s support.
The US’s funding towards the WHO went a long way in the organisation’s relief efforts and assistance to Africa. However, Trump’s ‘childish’ action did not only affect other nations, but also America itself, he said.
Isike said the US also missed an opportunity to command its position as world leader.
‘The US is making a huge mistake. It is giving countries like China that opportunity to emerge as the world leader. China has positioned itself to lead.
‘The US had taken years to gain its power and it should have used its position to force the WHO to listen to its need and assist the country with the pandemic. There are thousands dying there,’ Isike said.