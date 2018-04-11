Pravin Gordhan and Jacob Zuma share a birthday Picture : IOL archives

Durban - Birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media for former President Jacob Zuma and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.  Zuma is turning 76 while Gordhan is turning 69 today. 

South Africans took to social media to wish the two politicians well although some of the messages were not too kind toward Zuma.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted this morning: “Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma.  Blessings in the year ahead.” She later tweeted a similar message for Gordhan.

Madonsela’s message for Zuma however solicited the most responses with some even casting doubt on Madonsela’s sincerity. “ Are you mocking our former president??? I mean, the year ahead is filled with in and out courts, arguments, etc…,” one Twitter user asked, while @murray_fm asked: “Is Blessing the name of his cellmate.”  

Some of Zuma’s ardent supporters also took to social networks to sing praises for the former president. 




Zanele Lwana the deputy president of Black First Land First (BLF) also took to Twitter to wish Zuma well referring to him as the “people’s president.”

“A revolutionary birthday to you comrade Zuma. In this time of vile humiliation and persecution, we stand with you till the end. Our homeland or death,” she tweeted.

BLF recently supported Zuma during his appearance at the Durban High Court on corruption charges.

The Mercury