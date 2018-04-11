Durban - Birthday wishes have been pouring in on social media for former President Jacob Zuma and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Zuma is turning 76 while Gordhan is turning 69 today.

South Africans took to social media to wish the two politicians well although some of the messages were not too kind toward Zuma.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela tweeted this morning: “Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma. Blessings in the year ahead.” She later tweeted a similar message for Gordhan.

Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma. Blessings in the year ahead pic.twitter.com/sSRCtFi6xL — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 12, 2018

Madonsela’s message for Zuma however solicited the most responses with some even casting doubt on Madonsela’s sincerity. “ Are you mocking our former president??? I mean, the year ahead is filled with in and out courts, arguments, etc…,” one Twitter user asked, while @murray_fm asked: “Is Blessing the name of his cellmate.”

Some of Zuma’s ardent supporters also took to social networks to sing praises for the former president.

Ibozza yo president .happy birthday mkhulu God keep you in good health...#JacobZuma https://t.co/6riAd0Wte3 — ChunLi (@OzzyNtuli) April 12, 2018





Unwele olude Nxamalala you may have done a lot of things wrong according to the media well some of us we rely on it if konke abakushoyo baba kungelona iqiniso kuyovela ngelinye ilanga MSHOLOZI 🙌 #JacobZuma pic.twitter.com/ZEjTSOsjWA — Yayo Nkala (@yayo_zar) April 12, 2018





Happy birthday to our former president of the ANC and the republic #JacobZuma. A leader who is humble and respectful. When we see behaviour of politicans now we will appreciate msholozi. Pity about zumas corruption otherwise he would have gone down for all the good reasons — Junz (@junaidismail2) April 12, 2018





Zanele Lwana the deputy president of Black First Land First (BLF) also took to Twitter to wish Zuma well referring to him as the “people’s president.”

“A revolutionary birthday to you comrade Zuma. In this time of vile humiliation and persecution, we stand with you till the end. Our homeland or death,” she tweeted.

Pravin and zuma share a birthday? Lol who would've thought pic.twitter.com/R72uvFAhtr — #Vendafollowtrain (@MarvinMulaudzi) April 12, 2018

BLF recently supported Zuma during his appearance at the Durban High Court on corruption charges.

The Mercury