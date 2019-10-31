Twitter was abuzz with memes after Thursday's #DurbanTremor

Durban - While residents were left rattled by the #Durbantremor felt on Thursday afternoon, there were those who took to Twitter to share the funny side of how they felt the earth move - or not. Around lunch time on Thursday, residents took to social media in a panic over the tremor that lasted for about 40 seconds. According to Professor of Physical Geography at the University of the Witwatersrand, Jasper Knight, there was no need to panic.

Knight said the tremor was fairly unusual because of its location.

"The quake here occurred north west of Port Shepstone and was of a reasonable 4.3 magnitude. This one was fairly shallow at 10km depth. It likely took place along fractures in the ancient African crust, similar to a bigger one that took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday. These are just the moans and groans of an old continent and often are not big enough to cause significant damage. But they tell us that the rocks are still alive," he said.