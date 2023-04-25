Two alleged fraudsters turn themselves in after KZN police launch manhunt

Durban – Two suspects, wanted in connection with an allegedly fraudulent truck sale that took place in May 202, turned themselves over to the Port Shepstone police in KwaZulu-Natal after a manhunt was launched last week. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda announced on Monday that wanted fraud suspect Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo, handed himself over to the police on Monday morning.

Netshiunda said Njilo appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on a charge of fraud. “He was remanded in custody until 28 April 2023, where he will join his accomplice, Kwanda Ntshangase, who handed himself over to the police on Thursday, 20 April 2023 and appeared in the same court on Friday, 21 April 2023,” he said. This comes after The Mercury reported on Thursday that police launched a manhunt for the two men and sought the assistance of community members in locating the suspected fraudsters.

In the report Netshiunda said the warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on April 18 this year and they were believed to be in Pietermaritzburg. He said the two suspects are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021. “The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.