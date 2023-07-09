Two alleged housebreaking suspects arrested by private security company on N2 after eManzimtoti break-in

Durban - Security company Blue Security said its officers arrested two alleged housebreaking suspects on Friday on the N2 following a break-in at property in Athlone Park in eManzimtoti, south of Durban. Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said the company’s Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) was alerted to an incident in eManzimtoti when a patroller spotted two suspects carrying a TV along the N2 after a break-in at property.

“Our CCPU team immediately responded, apprehending the suspects, and with the assistance of the CCPO (Community Crime Prevention Organisation) and a security partner, returned the suspects to the crime scene. “ Naicker said that the resident positively identified the family’s stolen TV. In a separate incident, Blue Security arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing whisky from a Florida Road restaurant in Durban on Friday.

Naicker said that swift response and community collaboration led to the apprehension of a suspect who broke into a Florida Road restaurant on Friday morning. “Our dedicated Armed Response Officer (ARO) immediately responded to multiple activations at the restaurant, where he discovered that the community had apprehended a suspect who had broken into our client's property.” Naicker added that the suspect damaged a window, stole three bottles of whisky, and attempted to escape but instead broke two bottles and injured himself.