Durban - Two men were arrested for allegedly firing shots while leaving the memorial service of slain tow truck boss, Nkosi Makhaye, on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged that the two men were driving away from the memorial, held at Mandene Park in Mayville, when they fired into the air.

Residents reported having heard between 15 - 25 shots being fired at the grounds.

There was a heavy police presence at the memorial and officers managed to nab the two men. They were taken to the Mayville police station for further processing. More shots were fired as the procession dispersed from the grounds and made their way to Thula Crest Road where Makhaye was killed.

Makhaye, owner of Kasi Boys Towing, was gunned down on Saturday evening.

According to a source, he was talking to a friend when two men approached them and fired shots. Makhaye died at the scene. His friend was unharmed in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that Cato Manor police were investigating the case. No arrests have been made as yet.

Two schools near Mandene Park, Manor Gardens Primary School and Glenridge Preprimary School opted to shut school on Thursday.

The Daily News reported that one of the schools sent a message to parents saying they expect unrest and the safety of staff and pupils was of concern. They had planned to close early on Thursday but late on Wednesday night informed parents that school would close for the day. This has inconvenienced several parents who had to put off meetings and reschedule their day to fetch their children.

