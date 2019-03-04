File photo

DURBAN - A group of ATM bombers met their match when two were killed and another two were arrested in a shootout with the police in the Durban CBD. Police believe the heavily armed gang was planning on bombing ATMs when they were nabbed in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A number of other suspects are on the run following the movie-style shootout on Anton Lembede Street.

Police officers responded to intelligence that a group of heavily armed men travelling in a minibus taxi and a sedan were breaking into business premises on Anton Lembede Street.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the men were stealing from businesses with the aim of bombing ATMs in the CBD.

“Police approached the suspects and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were fatally wounded.

"A rifle and a pistol were seized. Two suspects were arrested in their getaway vehicle,” Mbele said.

The shootout took place around 12.30am, when police officers from the National Intervention Unit arrived at the scene.

She said that while no police officers were injured, the bodies of the two deceased suspects were retrieved from a building by the police Search and Rescue Unit.

A search for the remaining suspects is currently under way.

“The two arrested suspects are in their 30s.

"They will be charged with attempted murder, burglary at business premises, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of housebreaking implements,” she said.

The suspects are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today.

THE MERCURY