Two bodies recovered from washed-away taxi

DURBAN - SEARCH-AND-RESCUE teams are still searching for two people who were swept away when the taxi they were travelling in attempted to cross a low-lying flooded bridge near Weenen at the weekend. The KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the taxi was travelling from Weenen to Phofeni in the Mngwenya area of the Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality when the incident occurred on Saturday. Four passengers drowned and 13 were able to get to safety. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the bodies of a 48-year-old woman and a male believed to be in his thirties were found on Sunday. The search for the remaining two passengers was continuing, she said. “The bodies that have been recovered are those of Sazi Chonco and Zama Ziqubu. The disaster management teams are still trying to locate the two people who are still missing – Nompilo Ziqubu and Nomonde Mkhize,” said the Cogta department.

The Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, has appealed to residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid crossing flooded walkways or bridges.

On Sunday, the MEC expressed concern about the loss of life in the province as a result of inclement weather conditions. Hlomuka also called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine whether there was any negligence on the part of the driver.

In videos circulating on Facebook, the terrified screams of the passengers can be heard as the gushing river pounded the side of the taxi.

Some residents standing at the river’s edge shouted “phuma” (get out) while others later, when the water calmed, tried to form a human chain with a rope in an attempt to reach the taxi.

Yesterday, local reports showed the mangled wreck.

Hlomuka sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

FOUR people drowned and 13 escaped when the taxi they were travelling in tried to cross a low-lying bridge that was flooded in Weenen. Picture: Screengrab of Facebook video.

WEENEN residents attempt to form a human chain with a rope to reach the trapped taxi commuters. Picture: Screengrab of Facebook video.