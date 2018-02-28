There has been a spike of rabies cases in KwaZulu-Natal affecting the coastal belt of the province.

The provincial agriculture department said in a statement on Thursday that the spike in cases had been detected in areas along the South Coast, Durban and in the KwaDukuza, eMpangeni and Richards Bay areas.

The department said that in two cases reported, involving a dog and a cat, the children who were bitten both died.

"The department has been on a massive vaccination programme since October last year which began in Ndwedwe, Durban and has proceeded to both the south and north coast of the province especially in rural areas. Our state vets are hard at work in this regard."

The department urged residents in the affected areas to report stray dogs and cats to the SPCA or the department for collection and to ensure that children are not allowed to play with animals unless they have been recently vaccinated for rabies.

"In cases where someone has received a dog or cat bite, no matter how minimal it may look, we urge them to immediately approach clinic or hospital within less than 24 hours for rabies treatment," the department said.