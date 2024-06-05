Two CIT suspects killed in shoot-out with police

Cash-in -transit (CIT) robberies are on the increase in KwaZulu-Natal, with two incidents having been reported in the province in the last 48 hours. The latest incident which took place on Tuesday, saw two CIT suspects killed in a shoot-out with police and a third arrested in the Phoenix Highway, following an extensive search by police.

The suspects had committed the robbery in Kranskop, northern KZN. Police on Tuesday said they are still searching for more suspects. Another CIT robbery took place at the Durban CBD on Monday where a security guard was shot and wounded. KZN Violence monitor, Mary de Haas said crime syndicates are responsible for the amount of CITs that are happening.

“We do however need to see more convictions and more people going on trial for evidence on syndicates to come out.” De Haas added that research indicates that CIT robberies can be linked to inside information. “There needs to be better regulation and checks on securities handling cash-in-transit.” Independent crime and police analyst Dr Johan Burger said CITs have increased in the past 11 years. “CIT robberies are a high level of organised crime; it’s something that small-time criminals aspire to. It’s a very organised gang because remember they are gathering a team that will be able to drive vehicles at high speeds and also to be able to handle AK-47 and R4 rifles.

“The weapons are used to engage with law enforcement, they also gather their own intelligence to commit these crimes.” Burger said police have done their best to handle the situation. “We lost over 100 policemen in the line of duty last year fighting crime and they have done their best to combat CITs as it’s typically a dangerous situation. They are well trained tactically and equipped, but CITs still happen as the criminals are brazen.”

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police’s multi-disciplinary team were searching for the suspects who had committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop on Monday. “After an extensive search throughout the night, the suspects were spotted at Bhamshela in Tongaat early this morning and having defied police’s instruction to stop, a high speed chase continued. The suspects’ vehicle then crashed against a lamp pole along the Phoenix Highway and the suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police.”

Netshiunda said a shoot-out ensued and two suspects were fatally shot. “One next to the vehicle whereas the other was shot inside a residence where he had run into as he continued shooting at the police. Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in possession of the suspects.” Netshiunda said one suspect was later arrested after he was located at a block of flats with gunshot wounds.

“The search for the other suspects is under way with police following blood stains into the bushes. Nearby hospitals and medical centres have been informed about the shoot-out and that they should report any patient with suspected gunshot wounds to the police.” KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said he is grateful that the police had received additional resources that came down for the national elections. “We will be keeping these resources until such time that we feel we are comfortable. Our operations will not stop and we will maintain a high police presence in different parts of the province. Our plan is to prevent crime and not to only focus on being present when crime happens.”