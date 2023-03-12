Two dead after vehicle plunges 40m into a river in KwaDukuza

Durban – Two people died on Sunday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged 40m down an embankment and into a river in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick, at around 5am the members from IPSS Search and Rescue members assisted SAPS Search and Rescue with an accident in the KwaDukuza area.

“On arrival it was established that the vehicle had lost control and gone down a 40m embankment into the river,” he said. Two dead after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged 40m down an embankment and into a river in KwaDukuza. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

Meyrick said search and rescue members made their way down the embankment to the vehicle. He said the members entered the water and recovered one of the occupants, while the second occupant, the driver of the vehicle, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the wreckage. Meyrick said both occupants were declared on scene by IPSS.

“Both bodies were then taken up to the road and handed over to SAPS as the mortuary staff are on strike,” he said. IPSS offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Meanwhile in an unrelated accident last week, a vehicle transporting 27 Scholars overturned in Hazelmere, north of Verulam on Friday. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said, Rusareceived multiple calls from the public from about 7.30am requesting assistance for the injured.

He said all available reaction officers and Rusa Medics were dispatched to the scene. Balram said upon arrival members discovered a white Kia bakkie lying on its roof on the side of the road.

Vehicle transporting pupils to a school in Redcliffe overturns injuring 22. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) He said it was then discovered that the driver was transporting pupils to a primary school in Redcliffe. According to Balram, 22 pupils were injured.