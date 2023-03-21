Two dead in Durban drive-by shooting, teen fighting for her life

Durban - A man and a woman were killed and a teenager was left in a critical condition after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in a suspected drive-by shooting on Peters Road in the Springfield Park area of Durban on Tuesday. According to Emer-G-Med Paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, at about 2.30pm Emer-G-Med paramedics along with Netcare911 responded to the scene.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they discovered a Volkswagen Amarok that had been sprayed with large-calibre bullets. “Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female, were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. “A teenage female who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition,”said Van Reenen.

Van Reenen said advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise her. “Due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. CPR efforts were successful and she was rushed by ambulance under the care of an emergency care practitioner to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said. Police have been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on Tuesday, “The Mercury” reported that two people were declared dead at the scene of a shooting in the Berea area of Durban. Emer-G-Med paramedics and ALS paramedic services attended the scene at about 12 noon. Van Reenen said paramedics responded to the scene on Carters Avenue in the Berea area.