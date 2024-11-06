Two designers represent Durban at the 2024 MTC Windhoek Fashion Week

eThekwini Municipality has funded two Durban designers to participate in the 2024 MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, taking place from 6 to 9 November at Maerua Mall in Windhoek, Namibia. Sandile "Duke" Mngadi, the creative director and owner of DUKE "Clothe Your Soul," and Sicelo Dlezi, the founder of YATSAR Clothing, are the designers representing Durban.

"They will showcase their work on this international platform tomorrow, 7 November. Both designers are success stories of the City's Fashion Development Programme, which mentors, upskills, and provides several growth initiatives to local, emerging designers." The City said the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week is part of a strategic partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and the event organisers to elevate Durban's fashion industry and establish the City as a prominent fashion hub in Africa.

"This collaboration offers Durban designers a chance to connect with new markets, expand their networks, and boost the City's global fashion footprint," said chairperson of the City's Economic Development and Planning Committee, Thembo Ntuli. According to the City, eThekwini Municipality and Windhoek signed a memorandum of agreement in September 2024, making Windhoek an official sister city of Durban. This collaboration includes initiatives such as a fashion designer exchange programme, a model's exchange, and stakeholder engagement, which will help build lasting ties between the two cities.

"As eThekwini Municipality, we are committed to providing designers with platforms to showcase their talent and connect with international markets. We're excited for Mngadi and Dlezi to represent Durban's creative spirit on this prestigious stage and wish them all the best," said Ntuli. Mngadi said he is honoured to represent Durban and the Municipality's Fashion Development Programme at the 2024 MTC Windhoek Fashion Week.

"This is a chance to further position my brand and promote Durban's growing fashion industry. It is also inspiring for young, emerging designers from disadvantaged communities to see that anything is possible. We are deeply grateful to the Municipality for these opportunities," he said.