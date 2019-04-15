Two people have been killed and at least 42 injured after four crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads at the weekend. Photo supplied by Rescue Care.

DURBAN - Two people have been killed and at least 42 injured after four crashes on KwaZulu-Natal roads at the weekend. Despite this, the provincial Department of Transport and metro police are confident that their road safety plan ahead of the Easter weekend will see fewer crashes.

On Friday, a pedestrian went into cardiac arrest and died after he and a woman were knocked down by a minibus taxi. Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said the taxi veered off the road and on to the pavement where it crashed into the two people.

“The man sustained major injuries and went into cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation attempts, he passed away. Another person was injured and treated before being rushed to a local hospital,” he said.

On Saturday, 36 people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling left the road at uMzinyathi near Inanda Road. Later in the day, a man died after being knocked down on the N2 southbound near Higginson Highway.

Jamieson said the man had got out of a car at the side of the road when he was hit.

“The man had got out of the car after it broke down. As he got out, another car ploughed into the stationary car. The man suffered major injuries and died at the scene,” he said. The injured passengers were taken to local hospitals.

Yesterday, a teenager was rushed to hospital after he was struck by an out-of-control car in Isithebe, north of Durban. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the car veered off of the road, crashing into a 13-year-old pedestrian.

“With the pedestrian pinned to the bonnet, the vehicle impacted with a brick wall. The boy, a child in the car and the driver were rushed to medical facilities.”

MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, noted that KZN was the leading province in number of lives lost on the road during last year’s Easter holidays.

“There were 111 road fatalities. These are worrying statistics and call for drastic action,” he said.

This year there would be a 24/7 shift system for the Road Traffic Inspectorate and Public Transport Enforcement Services. Kaunda said there would also be roadblocks throughout the weekend.

He said the department had enlisted the assistance of local policing forums to assist with the necessary road safety interventions.

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said they would be continuing with law enforcement operations, including a number of roadblocks throughout the city.

“We will also be increasing visibility in hot-spot areas including the beachfront and areas prone to protest action.

“We appeal to motorists to adhere to the rules of the road, to refrain from drinking and driving, and to ensure that they buckle up,” he said.

Sewpersad warned residents to ensure that they were vigilant and stayed away from areas where protests often occurred.

THE MERCURY