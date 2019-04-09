April 7 - A minibus taxi driver was shot dead in what appears to have been an ambush in Cato Ridge near Durban on Sunday evening. Photo: Netcare 911

DURBAN - A minibus taxi driver was shot dead in what appears to have been an ambush in Cato Ridge near Durban on Sunday evening. Midlands EMS spokesperson Derrick Banks said paramedics arrived on the scene just after 7pm on Sunday after reports of a shooting on Eddie Hagan Drive in Cato Ridge.

It is believed that the 27-year-old taxi driver was picking up a commuter when he was shot and killed by unknown suspects.

Banks said that when paramedics arrived on the scene they found that the taxi had left the road and rolled down an embankment.

He said they found the patient inside the vehicle and assessed him. They found that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“Unfortunately, the patient had succumbed to the injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” said Banks.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said a case of murder was being investigated by Inchanga SAPS.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known,” said Gwala.

Meanwhile, in Phoenix, a tow truck driver was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home on Sunford Drive in Sunford on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that an adult male tow truck operator was shot when a white car approached him and opened fire.

“The patient was medically assessed. There were no signs of life and he was declared dead at the scene,” said Herbst.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said it was alleged that the victim was seated in his parked vehicle when gunmen in a white Toyota Etios opened fire.

“The suspects later hijacked another vehicle, a VW Vivo, in the vicinity. The suspects are still at large.

“The Toyota Etios was later recovered and it has been discovered that it was stolen in Sydenham this month,” said Zwane.

