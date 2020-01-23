Durban - Four suspects, including two former pupils, have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at the Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said four suspects, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested in KwaMashu just hours after the robbery.
"Six cellphones that were taken during the robbery were recovered and the suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon," she said.
Mbele said charges of attempted murder and robbery were opened at Inanda police station for investigation.
"On Wednesday, just after midday the two men entered the school with a young boy. They told security that they wanted to register the boy at the school. The guard took them to the principal in the staff room. The men pointed a firearm at the teachers and stole cellphones and a laptop," Mbele said.