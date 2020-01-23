Two ex-pupils among four nabbed for KZN school shooting









Police have confirmed that four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at a school in Durban. Two of the four are believed to be former pupils at the school. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Four suspects, including two former pupils, have been arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting at the Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said four suspects, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested in KwaMashu just hours after the robbery. "Six cellphones that were taken during the robbery were recovered and the suspects will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court soon," she said. Mbele said charges of attempted murder and robbery were opened at Inanda police station for investigation. "On Wednesday, just after midday the two men entered the school with a young boy. They told security that they wanted to register the boy at the school. The guard took them to the principal in the staff room. The men pointed a firearm at the teachers and stole cellphones and a laptop," Mbele said.

She said as the suspects were fleeing the scene, they bumped into a teacher and allegedly shot him twice in the abdomen.

The suspects then ran out of the school premises.

On Thursday, KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, visited the school. He confirmed that the teacher was recovering in hospital.

He said the teacher remained in the Intensive Care Unit and would be on his way home soon.

Mshengu further condemned the robbery and subsequent shooting of the teacher.

The incident has also been condemned by teacher union Naptosa and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The IFP's spokesperson on Education, Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa, called on Mshengu to provide stricter security measures in KZN schools.

The Mercury