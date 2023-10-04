Two family members on holiday from the Free State drown near uMzumbe Beach in KZN

Durban - A family of three from Sasolburg in the Free State on holiday on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast got into difficulty while swimming near uMzumbe Beach resulting in two deaths. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Shelly Beach deputy station commander Ruahn Beattie said at approximately 4.22am on Tuesday the NSRI Shelly Beach Station 20 duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress.

Beattie said three people were reported to be in difficulty on the north side of uMzumbe Beach. He said lifeguards from Simunye Lifeguard Services responded from uMzumbe Beach after being alerted by witnesses. “Four Simunye lifeguards had rescued a female and two males from the water from approximately 800 metres to a kilometre off-shore, bringing them to the beach,” he said.

According to Beattie, CPR was performed on the two men. “Sadly after all efforts to resuscitate them were exhausted they were declared deceased,” he said. He said the family were on a holiday from Sasolburg.

Beattie said a 26-year-old woman was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms and taken to hospital by Netcare 911 ambulance in a stable condition. “The bodies of the two deceased men, aged 57 and 34, were taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services,” he said. The NSRI offered condolences to the families of the dead.