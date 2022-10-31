Two fleeing thieves, who allegedly robbed a truck driver at gunpoint in Estcourt, arrested after manhunt

Durban - A truck driver who was experiencing mechanical difficulties with his truck on the off-turn to Estcourt last week was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two suspects. Shaheen Suleiman, the owner of Magma Security & Investigations, said on Wednesday at 11pm, the security company’s Anti Hijacking Unit Armed Response vehicle was escorting a client’s truck on the N3 from Durban to Gauteng when they were informed that there was a hijacking in progress at the Estcourt turn off involving three armed suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

Suleiman said the Anti Hijacking members escorted the client’s truck to the Midway Garage for safety reasons then responded to the hijacking complaint. He said, upon arrival at the scene, the suspects were spotted fleeing into the bush. “The anti-hijacking members then made contact with Magma Specialised Operation and Investigation members to come and assist them to search for the suspects. The back-up members arrived at the crime scene along with members of Estcourt SAPS,” said Suleiman.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged by the complainant that on October 26, 2022, at 10pm, his truck had a mechanical breakdown when two unknown men showed up and robbed him of his belongings at gunpoint. Gwala said after an intensive search, two suspects, aged 37 and 38, were apprehended. “They were found in possession of a revolver and two rounds of ammunition,”she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Suleiman, the truck drivers’ property was also recovered. Police said charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition were opened for investigation by Estcourt SAPS. “They appeared before the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on 28 October 2022. The matter was remanded to 3 November 2022,” said Gwala.