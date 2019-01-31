The iSimangaliso Wetland Park is one of the most important refuges for the country’s rhino population, with both black and white rhino protected in the World Heritage Site’s ideal habitat. Photo: iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority

DURBAN - Two suspects, aged 36 and 40, were arrested at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport with 10 pieces of rhino horn worth about R2 million. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrests on Tuesday night were made during an intelligence-driven operation after members of the detective team at the airport followed up on information about the smuggling.

“The suspects arrived at the airport with the intention of boarding a flight to Vietnam, but they were intercepted by the SAPS team and their luggage was searched,” Mogale said yesterday.

“The arrest comes after intensive and thorough investigation by the members of the multi-disciplinary team at OR Tambo International Airport. The partnership of the different stakeholders involved in this never-ending challenge is vital, and it continues to yield positive results.”

The police said the suspects would appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges of illegal possession of rhino horn.

Two suspects, aged 36 and 40, were arrested at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport with 10 pieces of rhino horn worth about R2 million. Picture: Khalil Senosi/AP/African News Agency (ANA).





“Successes such as this, are a culmination of efforts that form part of the revised strategy that has been implemented at the OR Tambo International Airport.”

Mogale urged people to call the Crime Stop number 0860010111 if they had information about crime.

“We urge the people of South Africa to continue supporting police efforts in the fight against crime.”

- African News Agency (ANA)