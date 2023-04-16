Two injured after vehicle catches alight in uMhlanga

Durban – Two people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in caught alight on the M4/M41 interchange in uMhlanga on Saturday. In a statement on Sunday, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick, said when paramedics arrived at the scene on Saturday night, they found the vehicle alight.

Meyrick said fortunately, both occupants had managed to escape. “The driver of the vehicle was treated on scene by IPSS Medical advanced life support for serious injuries, while the passenger was treated for minor injuries by another service,” he said. He said both patients were transported to a nearby facility for further care.

According to Meyrick the eThekwini Fire Department were quickly on scene to extinguish the fire. “Thank you to the Fire Department, Durban Metro and Netcare911 for the great work on scene,” he added. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident on Sunday morning, ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said two members of the Fire Department travelling in a fire tender vehicle were involved in an accident.

Jamieson said just after 6.30am ALS received numerous calls regarding the crash on the M1 Higginson Highway, Pinetown-bound near the Westcliff offramp in Chatsworth. “On arrival paramedics found that a fire tender had somehow lost control and overturned coming to rest at the side of the road. Two occupants from the tender, firemen, were trapped in the wreckage and the colleagues freed him using the jaws of life whilst emergency personnel and ALS Paramedics worked to stabilise them,” he said. He said once the firemen were freed, they were carefully extricated before being loaded into waiting ambulances.

“The two had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on scene before being transported through to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” he said. Jamison added that police were at the scene.