Two injured, horse killed in vehicle crash in KZN Midlands

Durban - A horse was killed after a vehicle hit it between Mphophomeni and Mafakatini near Howick in the KZN Midlands on Sunday. Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said in a statement on Monday that Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched just after 6.15 pm on Sunday for a motor vehicle accident.

“On arrival it was found that a vehicle and horse had been involved in an accident, leaving the vehicle with extensive damage and the horse dead. “Two occupants sustained moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further care,” he said. Robertson said authorities were in attendance.

The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News, reported last month that four people were injured when they fell off their horses during a ride in the southern Drakensberg. “Three patients were assessed on scene and found to have sustained minor injuries. The fourth patient, a 50-year-old woman, was found to have sustained serious injuries,” said paramedics in the report. According to the report, paramedics stabilised the woman and phoned Netcare 911 for assistance. Owing to the nature of the patient’s injuries and her condition, Netcare’s helicopter emergency medical service was contacted.