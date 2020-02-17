ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics arrived at the scene at just after 3:30pm to find the smouldering taxi in the middle of the road. Picture: ER24

Durban - Two people were killed and 16 others injured when a taxi rolled on the R103 in Rosetta in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said paramedics arrived at the scene at just after 3:30pm to find the smouldering taxi in the middle of the road.

He said several children were found entrapped inside the vehicle while several more were found lying outside the vehicle.

"Provincial Fire Services had already extinguished the blaze and had begun to extricate the entrapped patients before the arrival of paramedics. On closer inspection, medics found that an adult and child had already succumbed to their numerous injuries and were declared dead by Provincial Services. On assessment, medics found that sixteen other children had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical," he said.

Meiring said medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions before they were transported by various services to nearby hospitals for further care.