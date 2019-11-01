According to Zinhle Mngomezulu, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate, the accident involved four vehicles - a Mazda, Toyota, Mahindra, and a Renault.
Mngomezulu said it was alleged that the Mazda crashed into a concrete wall and came to rest in the fast lane.
“This caused the second crash involving a further three vehicles. Two people from the Mazda died at the scene while others sustained injuries,” said Mngomezulu. She added that the incident had caused a huge traffic jam on the N3 as traffic was gridlocked for two hours.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that their paramedics, along with other emergency medical services, arrived at the scene to find the four vehicles in the right-hand lane.