Two killed in N3 multi-car crash









Durban - Two people died and eight were left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on the N3 near the Hammarsdale interchange yesterday. According to Zinhle Mngomezulu, the spokesperson for the KwaZulu-­Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate, the accident involved four vehicles - a Mazda, Toyota, Mahindra, and a Renault. Mngomezulu said it was alleged that the Mazda crashed into a concrete wall and came to rest in the fast lane. “This caused the second crash involving a further three vehicles. Two people from the Mazda died at the scene while others sustained injuries,” said Mngomezulu. She added that the incident had caused a huge traffic jam on the N3 as traffic was gridlocked for two hours. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said that their paramedics, along with other emergency medical services, arrived at the scene to find the four vehicles in the right-hand lane.

Meiring said that the passengers had already climbed out of the vehicles and were scattered around the scene.

He said medics assessed the patients and found that one man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done for him and he was declared dead.

“Eight other patients were assessed on the scene. One man was found to be in a critical condition, while seven were found with minor to moderate injuries,” said Meiring.

He said the critically injured man’s condition worsened at the scene and CPR and further advanced life support interventions were initiated, in an effort to revive him.

“After some time, no vital signs were returned and the man was declared dead,” he said.

Meiring added that once the patients had been treated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the incident and said that Hammarsdale police were investigating cases of culpable homicide, and the circumstances of the crash.

